Left Menu

Man commits suicide after killing wife, two sons in Delhi

They stayed on the second floor of the house, while Yadavs parents lived on the ground floor and his elder brother lived with his family on the first floor.According to the police, Yadavs father, Maha Singh, saw his body hanging from the ceiling fan through a window on Thursday morning and informed them.Singh said, I went upstairs to wake up my son for his duty.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:25 IST
Man commits suicide after killing wife, two sons in Delhi

A 31-year-old contractual bus driver of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and two sons at their residence in north Rohini here, police said on Thursday.

Dheeraj Yadav was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Naharpur village, and the bodies of his wife, Aarti (28), and sons, Hiten (6) and Atharav (3), bore stab injuries, they said.

The police said Yadav has left behind a suicide note, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the killings. However, the police suspect that a dispute between the couple could have been the trigger.

The couple and their two children lived in a joint family. They stayed on the second floor of the house, while Yadav's parents lived on the ground floor and his elder brother lived with his family on the first floor.

According to the police, Yadav's father, Maha Singh, saw his body hanging from the ceiling fan through a window on Thursday morning and informed them.

Singh said, ''I went upstairs to wake up my son for his duty. Despite calling him and knocking on the door multiple times, neither he nor his wife responded.'' ''I turned suspicious and tried to sneak in through the window and found my son hanging from the ceiling fan. I immediately called my younger son and informed the police,'' he said.

Yadav's family said he had differences with his wife. They were stressed about their sons and fought over them. Their elder son, Hiten, was speech impaired while the younger son was disabled, they said.

Dheeraj's elder brother Neeraj said the couple had been fighting for the last 15 days.

''They had some issues going on and had been fighting. His wife wanted to go to her maternal house. But they did not want anyone to intervene and wanted to resolve their issues mutually. They even fought last (Wednesday) night but we thought things had been sorted out,'' he said.

Legal action has been initiated and further investigation is underway, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal.

A kitchen knife that was apparently used by Yadav to stab his wife and children was recovered from the spot, the police said. The bodies have been handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 65 lakh people given COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra

Over three lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday, which took the number of such beneficiaries in the state to over 65 lakh, an official said.This is the highest vaccination figure Maharashtra has ever achie...

Odisha govt transfers Rs 693.94 crore to 34 lakh farmers under Kalia scheme

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said his government has transferred Rs 693.94 crore to the bank accounts of 34 lakh farmers under the Kalia scheme.The Kalia Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation is the s...

Over 6.75 Cr COVID vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 6.75 crore with a total of 17,47,094 doses given on Thursday till 8 pm, the health ministry said as India opened up vaccination against the viral diseas...

World Autism Awareness Day 2021: Experts speak to spread awareness about ASD

Each year, World Autism Awareness Day is held on April 2 with an aim to make people understand and accept individuals with autism, foster worldwide support for them, and inspire people. In order to spread awareness on the occasion, experts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021