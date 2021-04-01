Man commits suicide after killing wife, two sons in Delhi

A 31-year-old contractual bus driver of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and two sons at their residence in north Rohini here, police said on Thursday.

Dheeraj Yadav was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Naharpur village, and the bodies of his wife, Aarti (28), and sons, Hiten (6) and Atharav (3), bore stab injuries, they said.

Advertisement

The police said Yadav has left behind a suicide note, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the killings. However, the police suspect that a dispute between the couple could have been the trigger.

The couple and their two children lived in a joint family. They stayed on the second floor of the house, while Yadav's parents lived on the ground floor and his elder brother lived with his family on the first floor.

According to the police, Yadav's father, Maha Singh, saw his body hanging from the ceiling fan through a window on Thursday morning and informed them.

Singh said, ''I went upstairs to wake up my son for his duty. Despite calling him and knocking on the door multiple times, neither he nor his wife responded.'' ''I turned suspicious and tried to sneak in through the window and found my son hanging from the ceiling fan. I immediately called my younger son and informed the police,'' he said.

Yadav's family said he had differences with his wife. They were stressed about their sons and fought over them. Their elder son, Hiten, was speech impaired while the younger son was disabled, they said.

Dheeraj's elder brother Neeraj said the couple had been fighting for the last 15 days.

''They had some issues going on and had been fighting. His wife wanted to go to her maternal house. But they did not want anyone to intervene and wanted to resolve their issues mutually. They even fought last (Wednesday) night but we thought things had been sorted out,'' he said.

Legal action has been initiated and further investigation is underway, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal.

A kitchen knife that was apparently used by Yadav to stab his wife and children was recovered from the spot, the police said. The bodies have been handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)