Ambani security scare: NIA searches hotel, club in Mumbai, flat in Thane

The probe team left the place after over three hours.Suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, whom the NIA arrested last month in connection with the case, had been recently brought by the probe agency to the Babulnath area as part of its probe, sources said.Another NIA team conducted searches at a flat in Mira Road area in Thane district.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:33 IST
The NIA conducted searches at a hotel and a club in south Mumbai and a flat in neighbouring Thane on Thursday in connection with its probe into the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, an official said.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached the Soni building, where the hotel and the club are situated, around 12.45 pm.

Customers and staff members of the hotel were asked to vacate the premises, located near the Babulnath temple.

During the search, the NIA sleuths also made enquiries with a few people at the club and the hotel, the official said. The probe team left the place after over three hours.

Suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, whom the NIA arrested last month in connection with the case, had been recently brought by the probe agency to the Babulnath area as part of its probe, sources said.

Another NIA team conducted searches at a flat in Mira Road area in Thane district. According to sources the flat was in a woman's possession and was locked for over two weeks.

The gelatin sticks found in the vehicle near Ambani's house had been procured by Waze himself, NIA sources had claimed on Wednesday.

The NIA on Sunday recovered a laptop, a printer, two hard disks, two vehicle number plates, two digital video recorders (DVRs) and two CPUs from the Mithi river here with the help of divers.

The agency is probing the alleged role of Waze in parking the explosives-laden SUV near Ambani's residence on February 25 and in the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The body of Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found in a creek in Mumbra town of neighbouring Thane district on March 5.

Meanwhile, a CCTV footage purportedly showing Waze and suspended police constable Vinayak Shinde seating inside a black Audi surfaced on Thursday.

The probe agencies so far have seized seven high-end cars used by Waze -- the Scorpio found near Ambani's residence, two Mercedes cars, a Prado Land Cruiser, a Mitsubishi Outlander, a Volvo, and an Innova.

The CCTV footage which the NIA has obtained is of March 2 and captured at a toll plaza, sources claimed. The central agency is yet to seize the Audi, they added.

The same car had been earlier found parked at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office, sources said.

