Mathura’s Krishna temple deity lies buried under a mosque in Agra Fort, claims advocate

A Mathura-based advocate has moved a court here claiming that the “principal deity” of the Thakur Katra Keshav Dev temple in the city lies buried beneath the staircase of a mosque built in Diwan-e-Khas of the Agra’s Red Fort.

In his plea filed in the court of Senior Civil Judge Neha Banaudia, advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh has requested the court to direct the Archaeological Survey of India or any other competent authority to locate the principal deity, allegedly buried under the mosque’s staircase along with other idols, and retrieve them.

The advocate has filed the application as part of his lawsuit seeking the shifting away of the 17th century Shahi Masjid from near the birthplace of Lord Krishna in the Katra Keshav Dev temple here, Sanjay Gaur said.

He said the court has fixed April 19 for hearing Singh’s plea.

