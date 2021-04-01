Pak-Afghan transit trade accord extended for three months

Pakistan and Afghanistan on Thursday signed a protocol for three-month extension of Afghanistan–Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement 2010 (APTTA) to facilitate movement of goods between the two countries.

The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood from Pakistan and Afghanistan's Minister of Industry and Commerce Nisar Ahmad Ghoriyani signed the protocol. The APTTA is a bilateral trade agreement inked in 2010 after years of effort, replacing an outdated agreement dating from 1965. It calls for greater facilitation in the movement of goods amongst the two countries.

The signing ceremony was held over video-link, simultaneously at Kabul and Islamabad.

The Secretary, Ministry of Commerce was also present on the occasion. Representatives of the both Embassies in respective capitals also attended the event, according to a statement issued after the agreement.

“Both sides expressed satisfaction with the extension of the agreement and decided that the technical teams of the two countries will conclude the revised agreement soon,” it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dawood said his vision for trade and economic relations with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs) is to make Pakistan a hub for trade, transit and transshipment.

“Our trade must be based on secure, open, consistent, reliable and legal movement of goods at the Afghan border along with enhanced connectivity with Afghanistan & CARs”, he said.

He said that this is a long-term vision of Pakistan which through the current engagement with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan was laying down the foundation for its implementation.

“This will ensure that Pakistan leverages its geo-economic location in the region to enhance its international trade. Our discussions with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan are a step in this direction,” he said.

