Nine-member panel to probe death of woman forest officer

Nine-member panel to probe death of woman forest officerPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-04-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 02-04-2021 00:03 IST
The Forest Department of the Maharashtra government on Thursday constituted a nine-member committee consisting of senior officials to conduct an inquiry into the alleged suicide of Range Forest Officer Deepali Chavan.
An order to this effect was issued by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests G Saiprakash.
Chavan allegedly shot herself with her service revolver at Harisal in Amravati district last month.
Her suicide note blamed a senior forest department official for harassing her and forcing her to take the extreme step, police had said. PTI CLS KRK KRK
