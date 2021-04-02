Saudi-led coalition thwarted an explosives-laden drone fired at Khamis Mushait -state TV

Saudi-led coalition thwarted an explosives-laden drone fired at Khamis Mushait -state TVReuters | Cairo | Updated: 02-04-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 02-04-2021 01:20 IST
The Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday it intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthis towards the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, state TV reported.
