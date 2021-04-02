Left Menu

Pope meets cardinal he fired, in apparent reconciliation

The pope fired him as head of the Vatican department that decides who will become Roman Catholic saints and also stripped him of his rights as cardinal, including participation in an eventual conclave to elect a new pope. Becciu, who has denied allegations of wrongdoing related to contracts the Church gave to his brothers, said last September that the pope had told him at a stormy meeting "I no longer have trust in you".

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2021 02:10 IST | Created: 02-04-2021 02:08 IST
Pope meets cardinal he fired, in apparent reconciliation
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@IraqiGovt)

Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Thursday with Cardinal Angelo Becciu, according to the cardinal who was fired by the pontiff last September on accusations of embezzlement and nepotism.

Becciu told Italian journalists that the Mass was said in the chapel of the cardinal's apartment in the Vatican. Father Angelo Sceppacerca, an aide to the cardinal, confirmed the meeting in a telephone call with Reuters.

The Vatican had no official comment but the official Vatican News website ran a brief article about it. The Mass took place on Holy Thursday, the day Christians commemorate the founding of the priesthood by Jesus in the Last Supper with his apostles.

Francis had delegated the official Holy Thursday evening Mass in St. Peter's Basilica to another prelate, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re. The Vatican had not given a reason why Francis would not say the Mass himself. News of the meeting with Francis was as surprising as when the pope fired Becciu suddenly last September.

Becciu said at the time the pope was acting on information given to the pontiff by Vatican and Italian magistrates. Becciu is still under investigation. The pope fired him as head of the Vatican department that decides who will become Roman Catholic saints and also stripped him of his rights as cardinal, including participation in an eventual conclave to elect a new pope.

Becciu, who has denied allegations of wrongdoing related to contracts the Church gave to his brothers, said last September that the pope had told him at a stormy meeting "I no longer have trust in you". Becciu has also been caught up in a Vatican scandal about using Church money to invest in a luxury building in London. He has denied any wrongdoing in that case too. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by David Gregorio)

TRENDING

Black clover Chapter 288: Asta & Nacht will fight against twin devils

New source types added to Google Docs citation tool

Nine EU advisers threaten walkout over sustainable finance row

10 new regions added to Samsung TV Plus service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ontario 'pulling the emergency brake' with third COVID-19 lockdown as cases rise, ICU beds fill

The Canadian province of Ontario will enter a limited lockdown for 28 days on Saturday, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise and more dangerous virus variants take hold, the premier said on Thursday. The lockdown for Canadas most pop...

Nike wins halt to sales of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'

A federal judge on Thursday sided with Nike Inc in ordering a Brooklyn company to temporarily stop further sales of Satan Shoes it produced in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X. U.S. District Judge Eric Komitee in Brooklyn ruled three...

Pope meets cardinal he fired, in apparent reconciliation

Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Thursday with Cardinal Angelo Becciu, according to the cardinal who was fired by the pontiff last September on accusations of embezzlement and nepotism.Becciu told Italian journalists that the Mass was said i...

Ford resumes political donations after review

Ford Motor Cos political action committee is resuming making political donations and will not rule out making donations to Republican lawmakers that voted against President Joe Bidens election certification on Jan. 6, according to a letter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021