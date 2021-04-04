Centre orders deployment of NDRF teams, helicopters in Uttarakhand to tackle forest fires

Centre orders deployment of NDRF teams, helicopters in Uttarakhand to tackle forest firesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 15:41 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the government has ordered the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and helicopters in Uttarakhand to tackle forest fires in the state.
The home minister also spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and took stock of the situation arising out of the forest fires.
''I have spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister @TIRATHSRAWAT and inquired about the forest fires. To overcome fires and prevent loss of life and property, the central government has issued orders for immediately making available teams of @NDRFHQ and helicopters to the government of Uttarakhand,'' Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.
There have been reports of forest fires in several districts of Uttarakhand in last few days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
