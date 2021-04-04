12 dead, 4 missing after fishing boat sinks in eastern China

12 dead, 4 missing after fishing boat sinks in eastern ChinaPTI | Beijing | Updated: 04-04-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 16:12 IST
A Chinese fishing boat capsized and sank early Sunday off the coast of the eastern Zhejiang province, killing at least 12 people and leaving four missing, according to state media reports.
Four of the 20 crew members were rescued alive, and search efforts were ongoing, said China's official Xinhua News Agency. Maritime search teams dispatched helicopters and rescue vessels for the operation, and nearby fishing boats also joined in.
Xinhua said the maritime provincial search and rescue centre received a report at 4:28 am Sunday that the boat had capsized.
