UP: Youth held for rape bid

Police arrested a youth for allegedly attempting to rape a three-year-old girl while she was playing outside her house at a village here on Sunday, an official said. Jalalabad Circle Officer Massa Singh said the accused lured her by showing a Rs 10 note and took her to a deserted place. The accused tried to rape the girl but she raised a cry. Family members of the girl reached the spot on hearing her cries and the accused fled. A case has been registered against the accused under the IPC, POCSO and SC/ST Acts, Singh said, adding that the girl has been sent for a medical examination.

