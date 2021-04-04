Woman killed, four hurt in car accident

A 22-year-old woman died while four members of her family were injured in an accident involving two cars on the National Highway-1 between Punjab’s Jalandhar and Phagwara on Sunday, police said.

The injured include two minor children.

According to police, they were returning from Amritsar to Ludhiana and had parked their car along the road near Chaheru village to fetch water for the children.

A car coming from behind hit their vehicle, resulting Manpreet Kaur’s death.

Chaheru Police Post incharge Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Darshan Singh Bhatti said those hurt in the accident have been identified as Harpreet Singh, his wife Neha Rani, daughter Khwahishpreet Kaur and son Amanpreet Singh, he said.

They all were admitted to the Phagwara Civil hospital, he said. Manpreet was Harpreet’s sister, he said.

The car driver, Randhir Singh, has been arrested under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC, Bhatti added.

