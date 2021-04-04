Left Menu

Two cops chargesheeted in graft case in Jammu

Head constable Sohan Lal and SPO Amit Sharma now disengaged were booked in 20018 under the Prevention of Corruption Act after the latter was caught red-handed allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 on behalf of Lal in lieu of release of seized cattle in Gharota area, the spokesman said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-04-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 19:42 IST
Two cops chargesheeted in graft case in Jammu

Two policemen including a disengaged Special Police Officer (SPO) have been chargsheeted in a bribery case here, a spokesman for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Sunday. Head constable Sohan Lal and SPO Amit Sharma (now disengaged) were booked in 20018 under the Prevention of Corruption Act after the latter was caught red-handed allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 on behalf of Lal in lieu of release of seized cattle in Gharota area, the spokesman said. He said a person lodged a complaint in the ACB, claiming that he had purchased a buffalo along with a two-day-old calf for Rs 60,000, and while taking the animals to his home in a vehicle, he was stopped by some locals who later handed him over to police station Gharota along with the vehicle. However, the court directed the police to release the cattle in his favour but Lal, who was posted as investigating officer, demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe, the spokesman said.

He said a trap team was constituted and SPO Sharma was caught red-handed while accepting the illegal gratification on the directions of Lal who despite court order did not release the animals but only made an entry in daily diary showing the release of the bovines.

After completion of investigation and obtaining prosecution sanction against in-service accused public servant (Lal), the charge sheet against both the accused was filed before the court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu for judicial determination, the spokesman said.

He said the next date of hearing has been fixed on April 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Delta cancels over 100 flights, opens some middle seats

Delta Air Lines cancelled about 100 flights on Sunday due to staff shortages, and it opened up middle seats a month earlier than expected in order to carry more passengers.The airline says it had over 1 million passengers during the past fe...

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...

India, UAE and Israel's trilateral trade could reach USD 110 billion by 2030: Top diplomats

Tapping into the mutual strengths of India, Israel and the UAE could propel the trilateral trade between the countries to a high of USD 110 billion by 2030, top diplomats and members of the business community have said.The comments were mad...

Protest parties surge in Bulgaria election, threatening Prime Minister Borissov

Bulgarias Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will have difficulty holding onto power, after a surge of votes in an election on Sunday for anti-establishment and anti-corruption parties that want him out.Parallel count of the vote by pollsters fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021