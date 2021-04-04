6 poachers held for killing barking deer in Odisha forest

At least six poachers were arrested on the charge of killing a barking deer in Dumurdhia forest area of Similipal National Park, an official said on Sunday.

Around 12 kilogram of meat of the wild animal was seized from the poachers inside of the sanctuary area on Saturday night, Thakurmunda Forest Range Officer Kishore Kumar Panigrahi said.

Five bows, arrows and an axe were also seized from them, the forest official added.

A case under the Wild Life Protection Act was registered against the six and a court remanded them to jail custody.

