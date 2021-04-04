Maharashtra: Deputy sarpanch killed by Naxals in Gadchiroli

Maharashtra: Deputy sarpanch killed by Naxals in GadchiroliPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-04-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 21:56 IST
A deputy sarpanch of a village in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district was killed by Naxals, police said on Sunday.
The incident happened at 10:30pm on Saturday in Burgi village in Ettapalli taluka, some 170 kilometres from here, an official said.
''The reason for the murder of deputy sarpanch Rama Talandi is being ascertained. He was on the post for the last 10 years,'' he added.
