Bhagwat calls for discarding polythene

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the country needs to completely discard the use of polythene. Speaking as the chief guest at an event here, Bhagwat said polythene grips the country like a spider's web and ''it is our collective responsibility to get out of the trap''. ''We have to build an environment-conscious and polythene-free India,'' he said. He said development and environment are complementary to each other.

