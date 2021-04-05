Militant associate held in Baramulla
Security forces arrested a militant associate of The Resistance Front TRF in Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla district, police said on Monday.A checkpoint was established by the security forces at Model Town crossing of Sopore in the north Kashmir district following specific information, a police official said.Ihsaan-ul-Haq Khanday, linked with the TRF, was arrested. Khanday is a resident of Sopore, but presently living in Nowpora Kalan. PTI SSB HMBPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-04-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 20:05 IST
Security forces arrested a militant associate of The Resistance Front (TRF) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Monday.
A checkpoint was established by the security forces at Model Town crossing of Sopore in the north Kashmir district following specific information, a police official said.
Ihsaan-ul-Haq Khanday, linked with the TRF, was arrested. Khanday is a resident of Sopore, but presently living in Nowpora Kalan. Incriminating material, including a letter pad of the banned outfit, was recovered from his possession, according to the official.
A case has been registered and an investigation is in progress, the official said, adding that more arrests were expected. PTI SSB HMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Two unidentified militants killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir: Police. PTI MIJ CK
COVID: Jammu Divisional Commissioner conducts surprise inspection of Lakhanpur entry point
COVID-19 rules violation: Over 9000 people fined so far in Jammu
Army jawan shoots self dead in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir reports 132 new COVID-19 cases