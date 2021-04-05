Left Menu

Plaintiff in Sri Krishna Janmabhumi suit urges court to provide him security

A plaintiff in the Sri Krishna Janmabhumi suit, Manish Yadav, has moved a court here seeking security for himself as he apprehends a threat to his life, his counsel said on Monday.

“The court has been requested to provide adequate security to plaintiff Manish Yadav. As a resident of Lucknow, he has to attend court proceedings from time to time,” advocate Shailendra Singh said Civil Judge Senior Division Neha Banaudia had in February admitted two suits, including by Hindu Army Chief Manish Yadav, seeking the shifting of a 17th-Century mosque away from a temple which the devouts believe is the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

”Since the subject of the suit is associated with issues related to national feelings, there is a threat to his life from a particular section of society,” said the application by Yadav who requested the court to pass orders for providing him adequate security.

Claiming himself to be a descendant of Lord Krishna, the suit on behalf of Yadav was filed on December 15 by his counsel Shailendra Singh for shifting of Shahi Masjid Idgah that has been built on a part of the 13.37 acre land of Keshav Dev temple Mathura.

The office-bearers of Shahi Masjid Idgah, Central Sunni Waqf Board, Sri Krishna Janmabhumi Trust and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan have been made parties in the suit.

Meanwhile, in the absence of any counter being presented by the other side, the hearing on the suit was adjourned to April 30.

