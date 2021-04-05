Left Menu

Russian foreign minister Lavrov to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday on rare visit

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-04-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 22:57 IST
Russian foreign minister Lavrov to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday on rare visit
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive here on Tuesday for an official visit during which he will hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discuss ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, the Foreign Office said on Monday.

Lavrov, the first Russian foreign minister to visit Pakistan since 2012, will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and interact with other top dignitaries during the two-day trip.

''The two foreign ministers will review the entire gamut of Pakistan-Russia relations and discuss ways to further broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields,'' the Foreign Office (FO) said.

They will also exchange views on regional and international issues, it added.

The rare visit of the Russian foreign minister is part of the growing interaction and regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Russia.

Earlier, Qureshi met Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek in June 2019 and the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in Moscow in September 2020.

Lavorv will be accompanied by Russian special envoy on Afghanistan Zamir Kaboluv, who visited Pakistan in February and held talks on different issues. Russia recently hosted a conference of Pakistan, US, China and representatives from the Afghan government and the Taliban as part of efforts to facilitate the peace process.

Pakistan's ties with Russia have moved past the bitter Cold War hostilities and the chill in the US-Pakistan relations has further pushed the country towards Russia and China.

Bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Russia is growing across a wide range of areas of common interest including in security and defence, counter-terrorism, and the Afghan peace process.

The visit of Foreign Minister Lavrov will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted bilateral relationship and enhancing mutual understanding on regional and global issues, said the FO.

Before travelling to Pakistan, Lavrov will visit India and hold talks with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

With rise in COVID-19 cases, India likely to make less availability of vaccines globally: Gavi

India, which is experiencing a sudden rise in number of COVID-19 cases, is now likely to make available a smaller number of vaccines to the rest of the world, the head of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation has said.India is, ...

U.S. lawmakers urge USTR Tai to seek removal of UK, EU whiskey tariffs

Some 50 members of Congress on Monday urged U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to take action to secure removal of 25 tariffs on American Whiskey imposed by the European Union and Britain in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on steel and al...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain said on Monday it was too soon to say whether or not international summer holidays could go ahead this year, suggesting a planned reopening of outbound travel could be pushed back beyond May 17. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, se...

Golf-Natural order restored as spectators return to Augusta National

The natural order was restored -- kind of -- as Masters week began under an azure April sky in front of appreciative spectators at Augusta National on Monday. Five months after a unique November Masters that was staged with virtually no spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021