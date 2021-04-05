Rape convict who was absconding for 25 years sentenced to 10 years in jail

A rape convict, who was absconding for 25 years, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a court here on Monday.

POCSO court judge Arti Fojdar also imposed a file of Rs 30,000 on Zahir Hasan after holding him guilty under IPC sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement).

According to district government counsel Rajive Sharma, Hasan was arrested with other accused on charges of abduction and rape in Mansurpur police station area in 1989.

He was convicted but fled in 1995 just before his sentencing. After 25 years, he was finally arrested on April 3.

