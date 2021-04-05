Left Menu

College student shot at, 3 arrested

Three persons were arrested for allegedly opening fire at a first-year college student in outer Delhis Alipur area, police said on Monday.Karan Thapa 18 sustained two bullet wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is currently under observation, they said.Thapa was standing at an open space near his house on Sunday night when three motorcycle-borne men arrived there and opened fire before escaping on their vehicle, police said.During preliminary investigation, it emerged that Thapa used to chat with a girl and knows her for over a year now.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 23:16 IST
During preliminary investigation, it emerged that Thapa used to chat with a girl and knows her for over a year now. But her brother, Vikrant (21) took offence to it. He and his associates, Vikas Pandey and Ashish, shot multiple times at the victim with a countrymade pistol and an automatic pistol, according to police.

A case of attempt to murder was registered and two empty and one live cartridges of 7.65 mm, a empty cartridge of 8-mm caliber and two rounds that misfired were recovered from the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajeev Ranjan Singh said.

''After the names of the accused were disclosed, multiple raids were conducted at the possible hideouts,'' Singh said.

Pandey was arrested in Alipur, while Ashish and Vikrant were nabbed from near Valmiki Chowk. The weapon of offence and the bike used during the offence was also taken into possession, he added. PTI AMP HMB

