Arkansas governor will veto bill that would bar transgender treatments for youth

A week ago Hutchinson had signed into a law another bill that bans transgender women and girls from playing female sports, one that could also face a legal challenge. The Arkansas bills are part of a wave of legislation that Republicans have introduced on transgender issues this year - a record number in at least 22 states, according to the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ organization in the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2021 01:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 01:27 IST
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said on Monday he will veto a bill that would have made the state the first in the country to prevent doctors from providing certain types of care to transgender youth.

Transgender advocates have decried the legislation, which 16 other states have considered this year, saying that cutting off badly needed care to adolescents would inevitably lead to more suicides. Civil rights organizations have pledged to sue to stop any such measures that might pass. A week ago Hutchinson had signed into a law another bill that bans transgender women and girls from playing female sports, one that could also face a legal challenge.

The Arkansas bills are part of a wave of legislation that Republicans have introduced on transgender issues this year - a record number in at least 22 states, according to the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ organization in the United States. But rather than side with social conservatives on a transgender issue once again, Hutchinson, a Republican in his second and final term as governor, offered a small-government conservative argument for opposing what he otherwise called a "well-intended" bill.

"I don't shy away from the battle when it is necessary and defensible, but the most recent action of the General Assembly, while well-intended, is off course," Hutchinson told a news briefing. "The state should not presume to jump in to the middle of every medical, human and ethical issue," Hutchinson said. "This would be, and is, a vast government overreach."

Alabama and Tennessee are among the states advancing toward similar healthcare laws. Proponents say they want to protect kids from medical procedures that they will later regret.

But critics say the proposals are unconstitutional, defy the best medical science, and rely on outdated stereotypes, seeing them as a political ploy to whip up right-wing outrage.

