Guatemala to buy 16 million Russian Sputnik V vaccines

Guatemala is purchasing 16 million Russian Sputnik V vaccines against COVID-19 in order to inoculate about half the Central American country's population, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Monday.

In a public address, Giammattei said the government had on Monday made a transfer to pay for 8 million of the two-shot vaccines, which should be arriving in the next two weeks.

