Guatemala to buy 16 million Russian Sputnik V vaccines

Guatemala to buy 16 million Russian Sputnik V vaccinesReuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 06-04-2021 03:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 03:06 IST
Guatemala is purchasing 16 million Russian Sputnik V vaccines against COVID-19 in order to inoculate about half the Central American country's population, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Monday.
In a public address, Giammattei said the government had on Monday made a transfer to pay for 8 million of the two-shot vaccines, which should be arriving in the next two weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Giammattei
- Central American
- Guatemala
- Russian Sputnik
- Alejandro Giammattei
ALSO READ
Migrant camps swell in Mexican border towns as Central American families flee
U.S. Vice President Harris, Guatemala's Giammattei discuss immigration -White House
U.S. Vice President Harris, Guatemala's Giammattei discuss immigration -White House
INSIGHT-Biden tells migrants to stay put. Central Americans hear a different message