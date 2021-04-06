Left Menu

4 Phalodi jail officials suspended for facilitating prisoners’ escape: Prison DIG

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:15 IST
Four officials of Jodhpur’s Phalodi jail, including its superintendent, were on Tuesday suspended for facilitating the escape of 16 prisoners, a senior official said.

The four officials of the Phalodi sub-jail were suspended following a preliminary inquiry into their roles in the escape of the prisoners on Monday night, Jodhpur Range’s Deputy Inspector General (Jail) Surendra Singh Shekhawat said.

The suspended officials were identified as Acting Jailer-cum-Head Warder Nabi Bux and warders Sunil Kumar, Madanpal Singh and Madhu Kumari.

Only these four suspended officials were at the duty when the prisoners escaped and they cooked up a story of the inmates fleeing the jail after throwing chilly powder in their eyes, DIG Shekhawat said.

The four have been suspended on the charges of dereliction of duty and negligence besides facilitating the escape of the prisoners, he added.

''It is a serious incident and the Department will ensure accountability of those responsible for it,” said DG (Prison) Rajeev Dasot.

The department is in touch with the police to assist in the investigation and recapture of the inmates, he added.

As per the jail manual provisions, the acting jailer has to ensure that the prison’s main gate remains locked during the movement of prisoners inside the barrack, Dasot said.

These officials, however, let the gate remain open, facilitating the escape of prisoners through it, even without scaling prison walls, he added.

The Jodhpur police, meanwhile, intensified the search of all 16 prisoners, mostly undertrials, facing charges of murder, attempt to murder and drug smuggling.

“We have constituted six special teams to nab the escapees, using all technical and manual tactics for their search,” Jodhpur Superintendent of Police (Rural) Anil Kayal said. The Phalodi jailbreak occurred within days after its former deputy jailer was suspended on charges of dereliction of duty and negligence following the discovery and seizure of some mobile phones being used by prisoners.

The sensational jailbreak ironically occurred amid an ongoing operation Flush Out to check illegal activities in Rajasthan's jails.

