Left Menu

Official: Biden moving vaccine eligibility date to April 19

President Joe Biden was set to announce Tuesday that he is shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines.With states gradually expanding eligibility beyond such priority groups as older people and essential, front-line workers, the president plans to announce that every adult in the US will be eligible by April 19 to be vaccinated, a White House official said.The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Bidens plans before the formal announcement.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:27 IST
Official: Biden moving vaccine eligibility date to April 19

President Joe Biden was set to announce Tuesday that he is shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines.

With states gradually expanding eligibility beyond such priority groups as older people and essential, front-line workers, the president plans to announce that every adult in the US will be eligible by April 19 to be vaccinated, a White House official said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Biden's plans before the formal announcement. Biden was scheduled to visit a COVID-19 vaccination site in Virginia on Tuesday, followed by remarks at the White House updating the nation on the administration's progress against the coronavirus. April 19 is about two weeks earlier than Biden's original May 1 deadline. Biden is also expected to announce that 150 million doses have been put into people's arms since his inauguration on January 20. That puts the president well on track to meet his new goal of 200 million shots administered by April 30 — his 100th day in office. Biden's original goal had been 100 million shots in arms by the end of his first 100 days.

The announcement about vaccine eligibility is somewhat symbolic and comes as states already were moving up their deadlines from the original May 1 goal. It also comes as a flood of vaccine supply is being sent to states this week. At least a dozen states opened eligibility to anyone over the age of 16 on Monday alone, while New Jersey's governor announced Monday that people age 16 and older will become eligible on April 19. A handful of states, including Hawaii and Oregon, still have May 1 as the deadline.

The president had announced just last week that 90 per cent of adults would be eligible for one of three approved COVID-19 vaccines by April 19, in addition to having a vaccination site within 5 miles of their home.

But eligibility isn't the same as actually being vaccinated. People still have to make appointments to be vaccinated. The White House said Monday that nearly 1 in 3 Americans and over 40 per cent of adults have received at least one shot, and nearly 1 in 4 adults is fully vaccinated. Among older people, 75 per cent have now received at least one shot, and more than 55 per cent of them are fully vaccinated.

CNN was first to report on Biden's planned announcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-Tokyo is a swim too far for Britain's Burnell

British marathon swimmer Jack Burnell, who was controversially disqualified at the end of the 10km open-water race at the 2016 Rio Olympics, announced his retirement on Tuesday only months before the Tokyo Games. Burnell, 27, had been set t...

As India records over 1.07 lakh new COVID cases in single day for first time, Centre says next 4 weeks "very very critical"

India on Tuesday recorded the highest one-day spike of COVID-19 cases at 1.07 lakh even as the Centre cautioned that the next four weeks are very very critical and sought peoples participation to control the second wave of the pandemic.As t...

PM Trudeau says Canada is facing 'very serious' third wave of COVID-19 pandemic

Canadas hospitalizations are surging and its intensive care beds are filling up, as COVID-19 variants and a third wave of the pandemic sweeps across much of the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.Around the world, countr...

AP Interview: India could resume vaccine exports by June

The worlds largest vaccine maker, based in India, will be able to restart exports of AstraZeneca doses by June if new coronavirus infections subside in the country, its chief executive said Tuesday.But a continued surge could result in more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021