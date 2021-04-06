Left Menu

Lebanon's central bank agrees to give A&M info for audit - finance ministry

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:43 IST
Lebanon's central bank agreed to provide by the end of the month the documents and information required by Alvarez & Marsal for a forensic audit, the finance ministry said on Tuesday after a meeting with both the bank and the firm.

The statement said the central bank confirmed its commitment to an audit during the meeting and attendees would stay in contact in order to re-activate the forensic audit.

