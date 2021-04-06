Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:23 IST
2 fake currency racketeers jailed for 4 years

A special NIA court here on Tuesday sentenced two people to four years of imprisonment and fined them Rs 5,000 each for smuggling Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).

Shiv Bhajan Gupta and Kuldeep Gupta were convicted by the court under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, officials said.

The case relates to the seizure of FICN having a face value of Rs 4,60,000 by the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh in August 2018 from four accused -- Shiv Bhajan Gupta, Kuldeep Gupta, Vivek Rajput and Rajneesh Yadav.

The NIA took up the investigation and found that the FICN consignment, recovered from the four accused, was supplied to them by one Abdul Salam, who had procured it from another accused, Jiyaul Haq, an agency official said.

The consignment was supplied to Haq by Bangladeshi national Gazlu Mia, the official said.

The NIA had filed charge sheets against the six accused.

Earlier in March, Vivek Rajput and Rajneesh Yadav were convicted by the NIA Special Court, Lucknow, and sentenced to four years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000, the official said.

Meanwhile, a trial against the remaining two charge-sheeted accused is underway, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation against Gazlu Mia, who is absconding, continues.

