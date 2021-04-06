Sudanese cabinet votes to repeal Israel boycott law

Sudan's cabinet voted on Tuesday to repeal a 1958 law that forbade diplomatic and business relations with Israel, it said in a statement.

Sudan last year signed up to the Abraham Accords on regional reconciliation with Israel sponsored by the U.S. administration of then-president Donald Trump, and Israeli officials have visited Sudan.

The decision still needs the approval of a joint meeting of Sudan's sovereign council and cabinet, which serves as Sudan's interim legislative body.

