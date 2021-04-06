Left Menu

MNF leader Durjya Dhan Chakma sworn-in as district council CEM

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:14 IST
Durjya Dhan Chakma of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) was sworn in as the 21st Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) of Mizoram on Tuesday.

Lawngtlai district Additional Deputy Commissioner Marilyn Rual Zakhumthangi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Chakma at a programme held in Kamalanagar where the CADC is headquartered.

The CADC, an autonomous council for ethnic Chakma people of the state, was formed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in 1972. Headed by the CEM, the Council exercises legislative, executive and judiciary power over allotted departments within its territory.

Durjya Dhan Chakma was appointed as the new CEM on Monday by state Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai following the resignation of Rasik Mohan Chakma on March 29.

The resignation of Rasik Mohan Chakma came two days after the council's chairman H Amaresh Chakma was removed from his post in a no-confidence motion during the recently concluded budget session.

