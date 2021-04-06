Left Menu

Mexico minister plans visits to Russia, China, India, U.S. over vaccines

The government complained at the United Nations that rich countries were hoarding vaccines at the expense of poorer ones, and supply has picked up in the last few weeks. Lopez Obrador has repeatedly thanked China, Russia and India for their help in delivering vaccines, as well as the United States, which late last month sent vaccines to Mexico.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:37 IST
Mexico minister plans visits to Russia, China, India, U.S. over vaccines

Mexico's foreign minister said on Tuesday he planned visits soon to Russia, China, India and the United States as part of his government's efforts to make sure that its supply agreements for vaccines against COVID-19 are honored.

Speaking at a regular government news conference alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the dates for his visits were still to be confirmed, but that he planned to embark on them "very soon." "The aim is to ensure that Mexico has the vaccines agreed in the times set out during the next few weeks," Ebrard said.

Mexico moved quickly to sign agreements with global vaccine makers to secure sufficient supply, but hold-ups have delayed its initial timetable for inoculating the population. The government complained at the United Nations that rich countries were hoarding vaccines at the expense of poorer ones, and supply has picked up in the last few weeks.

Lopez Obrador has repeatedly thanked China, Russia and India for their help in delivering vaccines, as well as the United States, which late last month sent vaccines to Mexico. Ebrard also noted health regulator COFEPRIS would likely soon approve the first COVID-19 vaccine of Indian origin for use in Mexico. Mexico has been studying the potential application of the Covaxin vaccine made by Indian company Bharat Biotech. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Patnaik asks police to launch 10-day drive to strictly enforce COVID-19 protocol

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday reviewed the situation arising out of the spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, particularly in the western districts adjoining Chhatisgarh and asked the state police to launch a...

Prince Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project to focus on Invictus Games

Britains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will produce their first Netflix Inc series that will focus on athletes competing in the Invictus Games for injured veterans in The Hague in 2022.Harry will appear on camera in the documentary serie...

Bengal reports record 2,058 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 more fatalities

West Bengal on Tuesday reported 2,058 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest count of 2021 so far, pushing the tally to 5,97,634, the health department said.The death toll climbed to 10,355 after seven more patients succumbed to the virus, it sa...

Police trainer testifies Chauvin used unauthorized neck restraint on Floyd

The Minneapolis Police Departments coordinator on the use of force told jurors on Tuesday the neck restraint applied by former policeman Derek Chauvin in the deadly arrest of George Floyd was unauthorized and that officers are trained to us...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021