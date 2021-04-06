Left Menu

Participation of all political, ethnic, religious groups must for Afghan peace process: Lavrov

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:37 IST
Participation of all political, ethnic, religious groups must for Afghan peace process: Lavrov

The ''Taliban movement'' is part of the Afghan society and any resolution to the conflict in Afghanistan will not be a stable one if it does not see participation of all political, ethnic and religious groups, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

He made these remarks at a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after they held extensive talks covering a range of bilateral, regional and global issues.

On his part, Jaishankar said what happens in Afghanistan impacts its security directly and that a political solution should mean an ''independent, sovereign, united and democratic Afghanistan''.

''For India, what happens in Afghanistan impacts its security directly. I shared our approach that a durable peace there would require harmonising interests of all, both within and around that country,'' Jaishankar said. ''The peace process must be based on foundational principles to which we all subscribe. And a political solution should mean an independent, sovereign, united and democratic Afghanistan,'' he added.

The external affairs minister said the unfolding developments in and around Afghanistan figured in his talks with Lavrov.

Lavrov said exclusion of any group from the peace process will not lead to an agreement that could be implementable and sustainable. ''The Taliban movement is part of the Afghan society and decisions on the settlement in Afghanistan should see participation of all political as well as ethnic and religious groups,'' he said in Russian.

''Otherwise, its not going to be stable. This decision has to be based on the balance of political, ethnic and religious interests,'' he said.

There have been renewed global efforts to bring lasting peace to Afghanistan. Russia recently organised a conference in Moscow where all major stakeholders were invited to brainstorm over ways to move forward in the peace process.

In the talks with the Russian delegation, it is learnt that India conveyed very clearly that the gains of the past several years in Afghanistan must be preserved while trying to resolve the Afghan problem.

Lavrov said there was a need to consider the regional context, adding Afghanistan's neighbours should be involved in creating confidence building measures and strengthening of Afghan security forces among other issues.

''We have similar positions on India,'' he said.

Lavrov said the ''neighbours and all powerful actors'' in the region should set up conditions for Afghanistan to agree to a settlement that is sustainable. Among the key external actors, he mentioned central Asian countries, India, Pakistan, China, Iran the US and Russia. ''We stand ready to hold respective consultations if it is found to be appropriate by all the countries that I mentioned,'' he said. He said the peace talks in Doha between Afghan government and Taliban were suspended due to ''grave problems' '.

''There are a number of factors that we need to sort out to understand how to settle the conflict in terms of external contribution in setting up all the necessary conditions,'' he said. Lavrov said Russian representative for Afghanistan will keep in touch with India.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested USD two billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

Last month, Afghan foreign minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar visited India during which Jaishanakr conveyed to him India's long-term commitment towards a peaceful, sovereign and stable Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

UDF seeks repoll in Taliparamba seat

The UDF on Tuesday sought repoll in the Taliparamba Assembly seat in Keralas Kannur district, alleging that the CPIM workers captured many booths and engaged in bogus voting.Congress state working president K Sudhakaran said the UDF would m...

Didi asking Muslims to back her reflects minority votes slipping away: PM Modi

Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the TMC supremos appeal to Muslims to vote en bloc for her party reflects fears that minority votes are slipping out of her hands.Modi, ...

Patnaik asks police to launch 10-day drive to strictly enforce COVID-19 protocol

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday reviewed the situation arising out of the spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, particularly in the western districts adjoining Chhatisgarh and asked the state police to launch a...

Prince Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project to focus on Invictus Games

Britains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will produce their first Netflix Inc series that will focus on athletes competing in the Invictus Games for injured veterans in The Hague in 2022.Harry will appear on camera in the documentary serie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021