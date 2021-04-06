Left Menu

Man burns bribe amount to escape from being caught by ACB in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:01 IST
Man burns bribe amount to escape from being caught by ACB in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 6 (PTI): A man, who was instructed by a Tahsildar to collect ''bribe'' amount of Rs 5 lakh allegedly burnt the currency notes at his house in Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday to escape being caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the agency said.

While 46 currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination (amounting to Rs 92,000) from the total bribe amount of Rs 5 lakh were completely burnt and the remaining notes in denomination of Rs 500 and few in Rs 2,000 were partially burnt, a senior ACB official said.

The Tahsildar of Veldanda Mandal, had allegedly asked the man (a private person) to collect the bribe amount of Rs 5 lakh at his residence from the complainant for doing an official favour, an ACB release said here.

The official favour was to issue NOC and forward it to the Mines and Geology department for grant of quarry lease licence to the complainant.

Based on the complaint, the ACB officials took up the investigation.

At the time of the trap, on suspecting the arrival of the ACB officials, the private person in order to escape from being caught by ACB officials bolted the door of his house from inside and burnt the bribe amount on a gas stove in the kitchen.

ACB officials could recover only partially burnt currency notes from the man's house and took him into custody.

The Tahsildar was also subsequently taken into custody for demanding and accepting the bribe amount, an ACB official said adding a case was registered and further probe is on.

In a similar incident reported from Sirohi district of Rajasthan last month, a Tahsildar locked himself inside his residence and allegedly burnt currency notes worth Rs 15-20 lakh after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a revenue inspector while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on his behalf, officials had earlier said.PTI VVK SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Didi asking Muslims to back her reflects minority votes slipping away: PM Modi

Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the TMC supremos appeal to Muslims to vote en bloc for her party reflects fears that minority votes are slipping out of her hands.Modi, ...

Floyd's family takes its seat in ex-officer's murder trial

A member of George Floyds family often occupies a reserved seat in the back corner of the Minneapolis courtroom where former police Officer Derek Chauvin is on trial in Floyds death. The seat reserved for Chauvins family goes unclaimed.Floy...

UDF seeks repoll in Taliparamba seat

The UDF on Tuesday sought repoll in the Taliparamba Assembly seat in Keralas Kannur district, alleging that the CPIM workers captured many booths and engaged in bogus voting.Congress state working president K Sudhakaran said the UDF would m...

Patnaik asks police to launch 10-day drive to strictly enforce COVID-19 protocol

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday reviewed the situation arising out of the spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, particularly in the western districts adjoining Chhatisgarh and asked the state police to launch a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021