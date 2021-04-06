These are the top stories at 10 pm: NATION DEL91 LDALL VIRUS COVID-19 spreading at fast pace, next 4 weeks ''very very critical'': Centre; night curfew in Delhi New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said COVID-19 is spreading faster in the country than during the last year and cautioned that the next four weeks are ''very very critical'' as it sought people's participation to control the second wave of the pandemic.

DEL84 LD POLLS Impressive turnout in high-stakes assembly elections; Clashes reported in several areas Chennai/Thiruvananthapuram/Kolkata: A high voter turnout was recorded in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly elections on Tuesday, with the Congress along with its allies like the DMK locked in a keen contest to regain turf in South India.

DEL93 INDIA-RUSSIA-3RDLD TALKS India, Russia discuss defence ties, Afghan peace process, Indo-Pacific New Delhi: Russia on Tuesday promised expansion of joint production of weapons systems in India as the two countries held extensive talks covering key areas of bilateral cooperation as well as pressing issues like the Afghan peace process and each other's outlook for the Indo-Pacific region.

CAL40 WB-POLL-LD ALL MODI Didi asking Muslims to back her reflects minority votes slipping away: PM Modi Cooch Behar/Howrah: Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the TMC supremo's appeal to Muslims to vote en bloc for her party reflects fears that minority votes are slipping out of her hands.

CAL39 WB-POLL-LD MAMATA Central forces assaulting people, asking them to vote for BJP: Mamata Kalchini (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that central forces ''assaulted'' voters in several constituencies where polling was underway, ''instructing'' them to vote for the BJP. DEL40 ENV-JAVADEKAR-KERRY US special envoy John Kerry meets Env minister Javadekar; 'climate finance', joint research discussed New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday met the United States' Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, here and the two leaders discussed a range of issues including climate finance, joint research and collaboration.

DEL20 RAHUL-RAFALE Rahul Gandhi attacks govt on Rafale jet deal New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at the government over the Rafale fighter jet deal, saying karma is the ledger of one's action and no one can escape it.

BOM25 CG-NAXAL-STATEMENT CRPF man is our captive, appoint interlocutors: CPI (Maoists) Bijapur: The outlawed CPI (Maoist) has claimed that CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, who went missing after the April 3 ambush in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, is in captivity of ultras, and asked the state government to appoint interlocutors for his release.

DEL73 PB-UP-2ND LD ANSARI UP takes Ansari’s custody, security tightened at Banda jail Chandigarh/Banda (UP): The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday took custody of Mukhtar Ansari, leaving with him from Punjab’s Rupnagar jail in a convoy headed 900 km away for a prison in Banda where security has been tightened to hold the gangster-turned-politician.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-LD RAMANA CJI Justice Ramana appointed as next CJI, to take oath on April 24 New Delhi: Senior-most Supreme Court judge Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was on Tuesday appointed as the next Chief Justice of India. According to a notification issued by the government, Justice Ramana would take over as the 48th CJI on April 24 after incumbent CJI S A Bobde demits office a day before.

LGD18 SC-2NDLD DESHMUKH Maha govt, Anil Deshmukh move SC against HC order directing CBI probe against ex-minister New Delhi: Maharashtra government and its former home minister Anil Deshmukh moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the Bombay High Court order directing a CBI probe against him and raised questions over the integrity of the central probe agency and impact on the country's federal structure.

FOREIGN FGN41 IMF-INDIA-GROWTH IMF projects India's growth rate to jump to impressive 12.5 per cent in 2021 Washington: The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 12.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, stronger than that of China, the only major economy to have a positive growth rate last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. By Lalit K Jha FGN4 VIRUS-US-GAVI-INDIA With rise in COVID-19 cases, India likely to make less availability of vaccines globally: Gavi Washington: India, which is experiencing a sudden rise in number of COVID-19 cases, is now likely to make available a smaller number of vaccines to the rest of the world, the head of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN45 PAK-RUSSIA-LD LAVROV Lavrov arrives in Pakistan on rare visit; to hold talks with top leadership Islamabad: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday on a two-day visit during which he will hold important talks with the country’s top leadership and the Army chief on bilateral ties as well as on the situation in Afghanistan. By Sajjad Hussain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)