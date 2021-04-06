Oman says citizens entering country can do mandatory quarantine at home

The Supreme Committee to Combat Coronavirus in Oman said on Tuesday Omani citizens coming to the Sultanate through various land, sea and air ports will be exempt from the mandatory institutional quarantine but still must quarantine at home.

The committee added that citizens do not need to provide any evidence explaining the mandatory procedures followed for institutional health isolation. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Editing by David Gregorio)

