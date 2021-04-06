White House says Ukraine has long aspired to join NATO

White House says Ukraine has long aspired to join NATOReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:25 IST
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that Ukraine has long aspired to join NATO as a member and that the Biden administration has been discussing that aspiration with the country.
"We are strong supporters of them, we are engaged with them… but that is a decision for NATO to make," Psaki said.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on NATO on Tuesday to lay out a path for Ukraine to join the alliance, after Russia has massed troops near the conflict-hit Donbass region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Jen Psaki
- Donbass
- Biden
- NATO
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- White House
ALSO READ
Biden eyes USD 3 trillion package for infrastructure, schools, families
Biden admn urges US court to certify India's request to extradite Tahawwur Rana
Biden Cabinet near complete but hundreds of jobs still open
Biden Admin proposes 18-month delay in calculating prevailing wages of H-1B and other visas
Photos of migrant detention highlight Biden's border secrecy