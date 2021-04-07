Left Menu

India becomes fastest COVID-19 vaccinating country in world, over 8.70 cr doses administered

In a significant development, India has surpassed the United States to become the fastest vaccinating country in the world with an average daily rate of 30,93,861 vaccine doses, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 12:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant development, India has surpassed the United States to become the fastest vaccinating country in the world with an average daily rate of 30,93,861 vaccine doses, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. According to the ministry, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 8.70 crores today with more than 33 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on day 81 of the vaccination drive on April 6, a total of 33,37,601 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 30,08,087 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 41,396 sessions for 1st dose and 3,29,514 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine. "Cumulatively, 8,70,77,474 vaccine doses have been administered through 13,32,130 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 89,63,724 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 53,94,913 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 97,36,629 FLWs (1stdose), 43,12,826 FLWs (2nddose), 3,53,75,953 1st dose beneficiaries and 10,00,787 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 2,18,60,709 (1st dose) and 4,31,933 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60," according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the number of daily new cases continues to rise in the country. 1,15,736 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike ever in India's COVID-19 tally. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 80.70 per cent of the new cases are reported from these eight states.

Maharashtra has registered the highest daily new cases at 55,469. It is followed by Chhattisgarh (9,921 cases) and Karnataka (6,150 cases). The ministry said that the daily positivity graph is on a steady incline and currently stands at 8.40 per cent.

"India's total active caseload has reached 8,43,473. It now comprises 6.59 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 55,250 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours," it said. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh cumulatively account for 74.5 per cent of the country's total active cases whereas Maharashtra alone accounts for 56.17 per cent of the total active caseload.

With 59,856 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,17,92,135 and the national recovery rate is 92.11 per cent. As many as 630 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Eight states account for 84.44 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (297), while Punjab reported 61 daily deaths.

The case fatality rate is on a continuous decline and currently stands at 1.30 per cent. Odisha, Ladakh (UT), Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh eleven states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan had chaired a high-level meeting through Video Conference to review the situation of COVID-19 and progress of vaccination in 11 states and UTs that are showing very large numbers of daily cases and high mortality due to COVID19. The Centre has also rushed 50 high-level teams to Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh to assist the states in COVID control and management measures.

The Centre is actively engaging with all state and UT Governments, especially those showing an upsurge in daily new cases and with a high caseload of active cases. (ANI)

