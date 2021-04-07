NGT seeks ATR on plea alleging accumulation of garbage, sewage on Agra canal

The National Green Tribunal has sought action taken report (ATR) on a plea alleging accumulation of garbage and sewage on the bank of Agra canal, resulting in damage to the environment.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said that action must include diversion of sewage to STP, rejuvenating ponds including their de-sludging/ removal of waste and preventing burning of waste.

''We direct that further action be taken expeditiously and action taken report filed before the next date by e-mail,'' the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Faridabad residents Tulinder Katoch and others stating that the piled-up garbage and flowing sewage is affecting the health of the children studying in the nearby schools. Apart from municipal garbage, there is also plastic waste, construction and demolition waste, bio-medical waste and e-waste, the plea said.

''There is pool of stagnant water giving rise to mosquitoes and having potential for diseases. The applicant approached the concerned authorities but no action has been taken. The applicant has filed photographs showing the collected garbage and waste water,'' the plea said.

