17-year-old boy dies by suicide inside brick kiln in UP's Shamli; family alleges murder

A 17-year-old boy working as a labourer at a brick kiln in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has allegedly hanged himself, with his family claiming he was murdered, police said on Wednesday.

The body was found hanging inside the factory in Kiwana village under the Kandhla police station limits on Tuesday, Station House Officer (SHO) Rozant Tyagi said.

An investigation is underway, and the victim's family has alleged that it is a case of murder, the police said.

The body was sent for an autopsy, Tyagi added.

