Left Menu

Dubai orders deportations for naked balcony photo shoot

Dubai will deport a group of people involved in a naked photo shoot on a high-rise balcony in the emirate, authorities said after criticising the incident as out of line with the values of the United Arab Emirates.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-04-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 13:55 IST
Dubai orders deportations for naked balcony photo shoot

Dubai will deport a group of people involved in a naked photo shoot on a high-rise balcony in the emirate, authorities said after criticising the incident as out of line with the values of the United Arab Emirates. The group of naked women posing for a photographer last week along a balcony railing in the upscale Dubai Marina area was visible from neighouring buildings. Images of the shoot circulated on social media.

"The individuals involved will be deported from the United Arab Emirates. No further comment shall be made on the matter," Dubai's Attorney General Essam Issa Al Humaidan said in a statement published by Dubai Media Office on Tuesday. The statement did not provide details on the nationalities of those involved.

Dubai Police had on Saturday announced the arrest of those involved and warned against "such unacceptable behaviours which do not reflect the values and ethics of Emirati society". The emirate of Dubai is a regional business and tourism hub where foreign residents and visitors - drawn to its sun-drenched beaches, luxury lifestyles and business environment - vastly outnumber Emirati nationals.

Foreigners have in the past fallen foul of laws in the UAE, a federation of seven Muslim emirates, on indecency and alcohol consumption, such as for kissing in public. The UAE in November amended a number of laws on issues such as cohabitation, alcohol and divorce, in a liberalising move seen as a push to make the country more attractive to foreign investment and tourism.

However laws against immoral and debauched acts remain in the Federal Penal Code. Dubai Police also said the UAE has laws against sharing pornographic or other material that may prejudice public morals. (Writing by Lisa Barrington, Editing by William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate protesters break windows at Barclays London HQ, seven arrested

Police arrested seven people outside the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday after climate change activists broke windows to protest the role of the financial sector in climate change.The activists from the Extinction Rebellion gro...

EXPLAINER-Which countries will benefit most from an IMF SDR increase

The worlds top finance ministers are set to back a new 650 billion allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, Special Drawing Rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.We explain what SDRs are, h...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Japan PM Suga says he wants to make decision on contaminated Fukushima water soon

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday he wanted to make a decision on the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant soon.Plant operator Tepco has had to contend with huge amounts of contaminated water building u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021