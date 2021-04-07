Left Menu

CDS system in India is evolutionary: General Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that the CDS system in the country is "evolutionary".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 20:40 IST
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat speaking in the virtual address on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that the CDS system in the country is "evolutionary". "CDS system in India is evolutionary and will progressively adopt more means of integration and joint functioning for an integrated system to finally emerge for our armed forces," General Rawat said in a virtual address.

"The raising of Department of Military Affairs that CDS heads is a pre-cursor to a more integrated ministry of defence with the cross-pollination of service officers and civilian bureaucrats within the DoD (Department of Defence)." The CDS also said, "To ensure security, there needs to be an institutionalised approach wherein properly designed institutions of national security with defined roles and responsibilities and a robust mechanism to bring institutions together who'll be able to work in sync with each other."

"The Cabinet Committee on Security is a key panel that deals with issues related to national security. Headed by the Prime Minister, it has defence, home, external and finance ministers as its members. Therefore integrated structure for highest direction on the legislation of national interest and issues impinging on national security exists in the country," Rawat added. (ANI)

