Left Menu

Assam writer arrested on charge of sedition over post on security personnel killed in Chhatisgarh

Assam writer Sikha Sarma was arrested on the charge of sedition and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday for her alleged comment in the social media on security personnel massacred by Maoists in Chhatisgarh, police said.Sarma had on April 5, two days after the brutal killing of the security personnel, allegedly posted on Facebook Salaried people cannot be termed martyrs if they die during duty.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 21:09 IST
Assam writer arrested on charge of sedition over post on security personnel killed in Chhatisgarh

Assam writer Sikha Sarma was arrested on the charge of sedition and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday for her alleged comment in the social media on security personnel massacred by Maoists in Chhatisgarh, police said.

Sarma had on April 5, two days after the brutal killing of the security personnel, allegedly posted on Facebook ''Salaried people cannot be termed martyrs if they die during duty. In that case, an electricity department employee will also be a martyr if he dies due to electrocution. Media do not make the people emotional,'' The post had stirred controversy with over 11,000 comments and at least 1,600 shares in Facebook.

The police registered a case against Sarma under Sections 124A (sedition), 294A (keeping lottery office), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) along with Section 45 (residuary penalty) of IT Act after receiving complaints from two BJP workers on Monday.

''She was arrested last night and today we produced her before the Kamrup (Metro) district court. We did not seek police custody. She has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody,'' Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI.

On April 3, suspected Maoists killed 22 security personnel from different forces and wounded 31 others in an ambush in Chhattisgarh.

Out of them, two CRPF personnel - Inspector Dilip Kumar Das and Constable Babul Rabha who were killed hailed from Assam which had led to public outpouring of grief in the state.

Earlier, Sarma had faced rape threats on social media over her regular posts against the ruling BJP in the state.

She had filed a complaint to the police on it and no action has been taken against anyone.

In 2017, the defence and home ministries had told the Central Information Commission in response to an RTI query that there was no term as ''martyr'' or ''shaheed'' in the Army or police and instead a soldier or a policeman killed in action was called a ''battle casualty'' or ''operations casualty'' respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil detects first case of South African variant, grave shortage looms as death toll soars

Brazil has recorded its first confirmed case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, a fresh danger sign for a country already ravaged by the worlds worst daily death toll and scrambling to make space for bu...

Syrian air defences confront Israeli attack over Damascus -SANA

Israel attacked targets near Damascus on Thursday and Syrias air defences shot down a number of rockets over southern districts of the capital, Syrian state media reported.SANA news agency quoted a military source saying the attacks wounded...

COVID-19 prevalence in England dropped in March, but decline flattening off -study

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped steeply in March, a closely watched survey said on Thursday, but in a note of caution it also showed that the drop in infections had slowed. The REACT study, run by Imperial College L...

UK launches welcome package for resettling Hong Kongers

Britain has pledged 43 million pounds 59 million to help people arriving from Hong Kong find jobs, houses and schools under an initiative allowing millions to resettle after Chinas imposition of new security laws in the former British colon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021