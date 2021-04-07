Left Menu

SC to hear plea seeking release, protection of Rohingya refugees in J-K tomorrow

The Supreme Court will pass its order on a petition seeking release and protection of over 150 Rohingya refugees in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 22:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court will pass its order on a petition seeking release and protection of over 150 Rohingya refugees in Jammu and Kashmir. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde will pronounce the order on the intervention application filed by Mohammad Salimullah, a Rohingya refugee, through advocate Prashant Bhushan.

The plea sought direction to the Ministry of Home Affairs to expeditiously grant refugee identification cards through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to the Rohingyas in the informal camps. It also sought direction to the Central government to refrain from implementing any orders on deporting the Rohingya refugees, who have been detained in Jammu.

The plea said that it is filed to protect fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution, against the deportation of Rohingya refugees who have taken refuge in India after escaping widespread violence and discrimination against their community in their home country Myanmar. (ANI)

