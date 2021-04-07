Lebanon's Aoun holds central bank responsible for stalled audit

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday the central bank bore responsibility for the country's financial crisis and for stalling an audit which is a key condition for foreign aid the country badly needs.

In a televised address to the nation, Aoun said the central bank had refused to answer 73 out of 133 questions that the consultancy firm Alvarez & Marsal had sent in order to conduct the audit.

