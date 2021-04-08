Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with militaryReuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 00:22 IST
Myanmar's ambassador to London said on Wednesday he had been locked out of the embassy after he split with the military to call for the release of detained leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.
"I have been locked out," he told Reuters outside the embassy in central London.
