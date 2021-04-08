11 cattle cross over from Pakistan into J&K's Poonch; handed back

Nearly a dozen cattle crossed over the Line of Control (LoC) into the Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and were later handed back to Pakistan Army, officials said on Wednesday. A total of 11 bovines from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir inadvertently crossed into this side in Poonch sector and were caught by the Indian Army, the officials said. The animals were later handed over to Pakistan Army in an immediate action to provide succour and relief to the rightful owners across the LoC, they said. They added the hand over took place at Poonch-Rawalakot point.

