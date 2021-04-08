U.S. expresses 'great concern' about Chinese efforts to intimidate Taiwan

The United States said on Wednesday in response to new Chinese military activity around Taiwan that it noted with "great concern" a pattern of ongoing Chinese intimidation efforts in the region.

State Department spokesman Ned Price reiterated at a regular briefing that the U.S. commitment to Taiwan was "rock solid."

"As reflected in the Taiwan Relations Act, the United States maintains the capacity to resist any resort to force, or other forms of coercion, that would jeopardize the security or the social or economic system of the people on Taiwan," he added.

