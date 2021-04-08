Saudi-led coalition intercepts a Houthi explosives-laden drone -Saudi state TV
The Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi explosives-laden drone fired from Yemen in the direction of the kingdom's southern city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV reported early on Thursday. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Twitter that Houthis targeted King Khalid air base in Khamis Mushait with a drone.Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 04:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 04:25 IST
The Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi explosives-laden drone fired from Yemen in the direction of the kingdom's southern city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV reported early on Thursday.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Twitter that Houthis targeted King Khalid air base in Khamis Mushait with a drone. He said the “hit was precise". The coalition, which intervened in Yemen in March 2015, has often responded to cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia with air strikes in Yemen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- Yemen
- Khamis Mushait
- Saudi
- Houthi
ALSO READ
Trying to expedite repatriation of remains of Hindu man buried in Saudi Arabia as Muslim:Centre
Saudi-led coalition lets four fuel ships dock at Yemen's Hodeidah port -sources
Twitter promises action against fake news ahead of 2021 assembly elections
Saudi-led coalition clears four fuel ships to dock at Yemen's Hodeidah port -sources
Assembly elections: Twitter vows to crack down on manipulative, misleading content