Syrian air defences confront Israeli attack over Damascus -SANA

Israel attacked targets near Damascus on Thursday and Syria's air defences shot down a number of rockets over southern districts of the capital, Syrian state media reported.

SANA news agency quoted a military source saying the attacks wounded four soldiers and caused material damage. Damascus residents reported hearing at least one explosion. The rockets were fired from the direction of neighbouring Lebanon and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, state television said.

