Woman injured in attack by autorickshaw driver in Ker

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 08-04-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 12:25 IST
A 26-year-old woman was injured when an autorickshaw driver allegedly hacked her using a sharp edged weapon near Pala in theearly hours on Thursday, police said.

The 61-year old man identified as P K Santhosh has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

The woman, who suffered head injury in the attack, has been admitted to the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital, they said.

She is out of danger, they added.

The incident allegedly occurred just 150 metres away from her house at 5 AM when she was going to take a bus to Ernakulam for writing an examination.

The woman was found lying unconscious on the wayside by the people who ventured out for morning walk.

Police said an investigation has been launched to find out the reason for the attack.PTI COR TGB SS PTI PTI

