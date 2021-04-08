15-year-old girl killed after being hit by train in Uttar Pradesh

A 15-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a train while she was crossing a railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Bharwari railway station around 9 am, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Officer RS Dhyani said.

The minor was hit by Allahabad Express train going from Delhi to Allahabad.

The victim's body has been sent for postmortem, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Last month, a head constable of the RPF was killed after being hit by a train while trying to save a woman at the same railway station.

