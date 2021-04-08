Left Menu

Israelis stand silent as Holocaust Day marked with siren

Israel was founded in 1948, three years after the end of World War II and the genocide. President Reuven Rivlin said Wednesday in a speech at Yad Vashem, the world Holocaust remembrance center, that 900 survivors died during the past years coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-04-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 13:32 IST
Israelis stand silent as Holocaust Day marked with siren

Israelis stood in silence on Thursday as a two-minute siren wailed across the country in remembrance of the Holocaust's 6 million Jewish victims.

Public buses and cars stopped on the streets and highways, and pedestrians stood in place in memory of those killed in the Nazi genocide.

The annual memorial is one of the most somber days in the Israeli calendar, marking the anniversary of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto uprising — the most significant act of Jewish resistance against Nazi Germany during the Holocaust.

The Holocaust is a keystone element of Israeli public consciousness. Israel was founded in 1948, three years after the end of World War II and the genocide. As a place of refuge for Jews across the world, hundreds of thousands of Holocaust survivors who had lost their homes and families fled there.

Starting at sundown on Wednesday, Israeli television and radio shifted over to Holocaust remembrance broadcasting, and restaurants and other entertainment shut down. Fewer than 180,000 Holocaust survivors remain in Israel. President Reuven Rivlin said Wednesday in a speech at Yad Vashem, the world Holocaust remembrance center, that 900 survivors died during the past year's coronavirus pandemic. Speaking at Wednesday's memorial, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged world leaders not to renew a nuclear agreement with Iran, saying that “history has taught us that deals like this, with extremist regimes like this, are worth nothing.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's COVID-19 infections rise above 2 million -health ministry

Irans coronavirus cases surpassed 2 million on Thursday, with a new 24-hour record of over 22,000 infections, the health ministry said as the government planned tougher restrictions to curb the spreading contagion. Unfortunately with 118 ne...

WRAPUP 3-Eleven killed as Myanmar protesters fight troops with handmade guns, firebombs - media

Anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar fought back with handmade guns and firebombs against a crackdown by security forces in a town in the northwest but at least 11 of the protesters were killed, domestic media reported on Thursday.Initially, ...

Michelle Obama's memoir adapted for younger readers

The former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama, has come out with a younger readers edition of her memoir Becoming.Published by Puffin, the childrens imprint of Penguin Random House, Becoming Adapted for Younger Readers has a new introduct...

New book 'Dwandv' ode to women's resilience

US-based Indian author Dinkar Goswami unravels the story of a woman who refuses to give up, against the fantasy backdrop of a galactic clash of titans in his new book.Goswamis novel Dwandv The Battle for the Gate is the story of an American...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021